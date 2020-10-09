Goa govt to tie-up with industry body to tap pvt job avenues

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said his government will tie-up with the states apex industry body to generate job opportunities in the private sector for local youths.

Sawant said the state government, for the first time, has shared Employment Exchange data with the private sector to enable industries to recruit the best professionals available in Goa.



Talking to PTI, the Chief Minister said at least 250 youths were gainfully employed in the private sector during the last 3 to 4 months through the state's Employment Exchange.



He said youths registered with the Employment Exchange will get career counselling from the Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) which will also help them get jobs under a tie-up with the government.



Expressing unhappiness over frequent opposition to development initiatives in the state, Sawant said some people are opposing a marina project, which has the potential to change the face of tourism in Goa.



A private investor has proposed setting up a marina (a specially designed harbour for small boats & yachts) at Nauxim village near Panaji, which is being opposed by locals.



Once the marina comes up, locals would be able to earn more than what they are earning now, Sawant said.



The chief minister also referred to the opposition being faced from local residents to the proposed IIT at Melavali village in Sattari taluka.



If the IIT comes up at Melavali, it will benefit all residents of the village, he said.

