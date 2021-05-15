Goa Congress to file criminal case against state's CM, health min

New Delhi: Upping its ante against the BJP-ruled Goa government over the deaths of patients at Goa Medical College & Hospital due to lack of oxygen during the past two weeks, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar has on Friday said that the party would file a criminal complaint against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Viswajit Rane.



As per the official press statement, Chodankar said that the candid admission by Goa's BJP government before the High Court of Bombay at Goa that there is a substantial deficit of Oxygen supply shows that it is irresponsible and insensitive. He also added that the state is run by

incompetent and defective Chief Minister and Health Minister.

Chodankar further said that patients dying due to insufficient supply of oxygen are nothing but cold-blooded murder of COVID patients by CM and health minister. "If health minister admits on camera that he was aware that patients were dying between 2-6 am on a daily basis and that the death toll in Goa would be around 200-300 per day, why did

he not act upon it and ensure that such a calamity is averted. What action had the CM

and health minister specifically taken to stop COVID

deaths regularly between 2 am and 6 am?" Chodankar questioned.

The Goa Congress president also said that the Congress party is going to file a criminal complaint against both for culpable homicide. "What the duo - Pramod Sawant and Vishwajit Rane - has committed is more horrific than genocide. They overlooked these deaths on a regular interval and deserve treatment only fit for criminals," he alleged.