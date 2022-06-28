Goa Assembly's records from 1963 to 2000 destroyed during relocation: CM Sawant
Panaji: The Goa Legislative Assembly's records from 1963, when the House had its first session, till the year 2000 were destroyed during relocation of the secretariat, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.
I wanted to preserve them. But they were destroyed. I am sorry, this should not happen. Now since 2000, we are preserving the records and their digitisation is being done," Sawant said addressing a gathering on Monday.
The Goa Assembly had its first session in 1963, he said.
The old records of the Assembly proceedings, including speeches of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, were destroyed when the secretariat was shifted from the Adil Shah Palace building to the new complex in the year 2000, he said.
"I had plans to digitise them (records) through CDs and other formats, so that in future new MLAs could use them. But, very sorry to say that while shifting of the secretariat, the records were destroyed," the CM said.
Sawant said when he became the Goa Assembly's speaker, he came to know that these records were destroyed.
The Goa Assembly has a long history since 1963. Be it defections, governments of 15 or 13 days, these references are used by other assemblies, he noted.
All records of the Assembly proceedings should be digitised, he said.
Goa was liberated from the Portuguese rule in 1961 and the first Assembly session was held under the leadership of Bandodkar in 1963.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi Police produces Md Zubair before court28 Jun 2022 10:29 AM GMT
Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers announces 'Special Ratha-Yatra Offer'28 Jun 2022 10:29 AM GMT
Bihar's Agnipath apprehensions: Fear of deep socioeconomic impact,...28 Jun 2022 10:13 AM GMT
9-yr-old Iraqi girl suffering from rare blood disorder treated at...28 Jun 2022 10:08 AM GMT
Germany: Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder28 Jun 2022 9:49 AM GMT