Glimpse of e-Vidhan Sabha in Haryana to be visible in upcoming session: Khattar

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a glimpse of e-Vidhan Sabha will be visible in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session. Tablets will be seen in front of the MLAs during the Vidhan Sabha. He said that there will be hesitation in adopting it in the beginning but if you try slowly then you will be proficient in it.



He said that e-Vidhan Sabha will also prove useful from environmental point of view, this system will make the Vidhan Sabha paperless saving paper. The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of a two-day workshop on National e-Vidhan Application (NIVA) organized by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Panchkula on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana will soon get a new Vidhan Sabha building. The paper process will be completed soon. After the construction of the new building, the existing building of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will also remain, both the buildings will be functioning in their own way.

The need for a new Vidhan Sabha building was being felt. If the number of MLAs increases in future, then there is no place to increase the seats in the current Vidhan Sabha.

Due to this it has been decided to have a new Vidhan Sabha building. The Chief Minister said that a beautiful building of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will be constructed.

He said that the step taken by Haryana Vidhan Sabha for e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone. Today the whole world is moving towards digitalisation.

The Chief Minister said that through National e-Vidhan Application (NIVA) we can see the functioning of not only Haryana Vidhan Sabha but Lok Sabha as well as Vidhan Sabhas of other states. Along with this, you will also be able to

compare the work of other assemblies.

He said that big paper bundles of bills, notifications, question-answers etc. to be introduced in the Assembly used to be carried, but now all these will be present on the screen of our tablet. He emphasized that the functioning of the e-Vidhan Sabha should

be done through a mock e-session with all the MLAs in their seats.

Khattar said that our government has made many welfare schemes and facilities online.