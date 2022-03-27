'Give account of Rs 26-L cr excise duty earned on petrol and diesel'

New Delhi: As fuel prices increased for the fifth time in six days on Sunday, the Congress attacked the government over the rise in fuel prices and demanded that it should give an account of the Rs 26 lakh crore "accrued" through excise duty on petrol and diesel in about eight years.



Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise, taking the total increase in rates since the resumption of daily price revision less than a week back to Rs 3.70-3.75 per litre.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Will tell with full force – in eight years, earned a profit of Rs 26,00,000 crore through tax loot on petrol/diesel. Were silent for 137 days to dupe voters in elections, then in only six days, loot of Rs 3.75 per litre." He also posted an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about the Opposition crediting his luck for the reduction in petrol prices. Tagging the video, Surjewala asked, "With whose bad luck and bad intent is public reeling under inflation now."

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said thanks to Rahul Gandhi, who had said fuel prices would be increased after polls, the government waited for a few days before going for a hike.

The Congress is the only party raising this as issues of the public matter to it more than just winning elections, Khera said, adding, "Where is the account of the Rs 26 lakh crore accrued through excise duty on petroleum and diesel. The country has the right to know."

After Sunday's hike, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.11 per litre as against Rs 98.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 90.42.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the fifth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. On all the previous four occasions, prices had been increased by 80 paise a litre.