Girl abducted, raped in Ballia

Ballia (UP): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in a village here, police said on Wednesday.



The girl was abducted on August 25 by a man identified as Sultan, SHO, Sukhpura, Gagan Raj Singh said.

According to the girl, Sultan allegedly raped her and freed her on August 30 after which she reached home,

The victim's father had earlier lodged an FIR alleging that his daughter was abducted. Rape charges were included later.

The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.