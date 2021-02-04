Gehlot directs officials about effective implementation of schemes

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday instructed officials about effective implementation of schemes related to education, health, drinking water and employment in the state.



He said these schemes are important from the point of view of inclusive development.

The chief minister was addressing the first meeting of the State Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee. He reviewed the progress of MGNREGA, National Health Mission and Prime Minister Crop Insurance scheme.

Gehlot said the Saharia and Kherwa people of Baran, who completed 100 days of employment, and the MGNREGA labourers of Kathodi tribe of Udaipur should be provided an additional 50 days of employment.

The chief minister expressed happiness that the number of employed families has increased from 50.65 lakh to 69.96 lakh in the last two years. Also, payment to 99.69 per cent workers has been ensured in 15 days.

Reviewing the progress of the Prime Minister Crop Insurance scheme, Gehlot said his government has ensured the payment of crop insurance to the farmers by giving part of the state premium.

He directed officials that necessary steps should be taken to remove the bottlenecks of the scheme.

Gehlot said providing clean drinking water to every village and hamlet in the state is his dispensation's top priority.

"For this, water life mission plan should be given momentum," he said.