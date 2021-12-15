Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines

Mumbai: Gangster Suresh Pujari, wanted in several extortion cases in the Mumbai region and adjoining Karnataka who was on the run for over 15 years, has been deported to India, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday took custody of Pujari in Delhi and brought him to Mumbai in connection with cases registered against him in neighbouring Thane city, an official

said.

The gangster was later produced before a Thane court which remanded him in ATS custody till December 25 in connection with an extortion case.

Pujari, wanted in extortion cases in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Dombivli near Mumbai, was brought back to India late Tuesday night after he was arrested and deported from

the Philippines.