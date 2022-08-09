Gangster Salem allowed to be present in Lucknow court during arguments in fake passport case
Lucknow: Jailed gangster Abu Salem's request that he be allowed to be present in a Lucknow court when his lawyer is submitting arguments in the fake passport case has been accepted.
While accepting the plea, Special Judicial Magistrate Samraddhi Mishra on Monday issued summons for Salem's appearance on Wednesday.
He is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai and is serving life imprisonment for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.
The order came as Salem's lawyer had moved an application on August 5, stating that his client instructed him not to submit arguments in his absence.
In view of this, Salem should be summoned from Mumbai jail, added Salem's lawyer.
According to the CBI, Salem obtained a fake passport in the name of Aqil Ahmad Azmi in 1993 using fake documents. Co-accused Pervez Alam and Samira Jumani allegedly assisted him in the conspiracy.
The CBI conducted a probe into the case and submitted a charge sheet. Later, the court took cognisance of the offences and framed charges against Salem on June 5, 2009. The CBI thereafter led its witnesses. The case is now in the argument stage.
Salem was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005, after a prolonged legal battle.
In June 2012, Salem was shot and injured in Taloja Central Jail allegedly by gangster Devendra Jagtap alias JD, an accused in the murder case of advocate Shahid Azmi who had represented a 26/11 Mumbai attack accused.
In June 2017, Salem was convicted and later awarded a life sentence for his role in the 1993 serial blast case in Mumbai.
