Gangster dies as UP Police vehicle carrying him overturns in MP

Guna/Lucknow: A gangster, who was being brought by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Mumbai to Lucknow, died when the vehicle carrying him overturned after hitting a 'nilgai' in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, police said on Monday.

Four others, including two police personnel and the vehicle's driver, were also injured in the incident and admitted to a hospital, they said.

A Lucknow police team had gone to Mumbai on Friday and nabbed Feroz Khan (65) from Nallasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district near Mumbai, an officer said.

They were returning with Khan when the accident occurred on Sunday morning on the Gwalior-Betul National Highway near Pakhriapura toll in Chanchoda area, around 150 km north of Bhopal, Guna Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

Khan suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said. The four injured were also admitted to a hospital and have been discharged now, the Commissioner said. A resident of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, Khan had several cases, including under the Gangsters Act, registered against him, Pandey said.