Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh: DGP
Lucknow: Friday prayers passed off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh amid tight security arrangements put in place after last week's violence by anti-citizenship law protestors.
"The entire state was peaceful," Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh told PTI.
He said there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state.
The state was placed under a thick security cover with deployment of central paramilitary forces in sensitive areas.
Drones were used to keep a hawk-eyed vigil, especially in areas where violence had broken out last week after Friday prayers.
Internet services were suspended to check rumour-mongering.
To a question, the DGP said the toll in the clashes remained at 19.
