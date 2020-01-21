Fresh snowfall in HP, roads to Kufri, Narkanda closed
Shimla: Several mountainous roads in Himachal Pradesh were closed for vehicles following overnight snowfall, officials said on Tuesday.
Roads towards Kufri, Fagu, Kharapathar, Narkanda and Khirki are blocked with snow, police said.
Light vehicles are plying on the Mashobra road but drivers have been warned of slippery areas on the route, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Omapati Jamwal, said.
In case of emergency, people should call helpline numbers '112' and '1077', he said.
Roads in Chopal, Rohru, Kotkhai and Sunni in upper Shimla are also blocked, an official said.
