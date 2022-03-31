For quality living, NDMC okays several proposals

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday announced a special scholarship scheme for the children of its sanitation workers as well as its Group C staff.



This was decided during a meeting on Wednesday during which various other issues like the smart-grid infrastructure, including enhancement of existing network in the NDMC power distribution area, regularisation of lofts in Shankar Market and issues pertaining to drinking water were also discussed. Addressing a press conference, NDMC vice-chairman, Satish Upadhyay said the scholarship scheme will also be applicable to the children of NDMC staff belong to Group category.

"We have passed a resolution for smart-grid infrastructure during the meeting. We will introduce 'happiness zones' in Mandi House in Central Delhi and it will be extended around other NDMC areas as well," the vice-chairman said.

Green 'Happiness areas' were earlier introduced by the NDMC in a bid to combat air pollution in the national Capital.

Some of the green 'happiness areas' are at Yashwant place, Kautilya Marg, Nyay Marg junction and Ambedkar Vatika at Janpath. The meeting was attended by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, also a council member, Naresh Kumar (Chairman, NDMC), and member Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

A statement said the NDMC also approved a resolution of 100 percent wooden loft usage for storage purposes at the city's Shankar Market that will benefit around 150 shops and stalls there. A formal proposal for approval of the same will be taken up in the next council meeting, it said. The council has also approved preparation of a scheme for individual piped water connection in the JJ clusters and remaining unauthorized colonies under Jal Jeevan Mission.

During the meeting, Chahal blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that there have been financial irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

"The promise of delivering safe drinking water to every household wasn't fulfilled by Arvind Kejriwal. We do provide drinking water from the Jal Board's resources, but they are still under debt of Rs 3,500 crores," he said.

NDMC is currently working on several other proposals to improve the quality of living in areas under its jurisdiction as per officials.