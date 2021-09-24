For larger footfall: Ticketing app launched in Hindi

New Delhi: Aiming to promote contactless and cashless ticketing, the government recently introduced the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app in Hindi- targeting larger commuters. The app allows users to book unreserved tickets for suburban, mail and super fast trains. The user has to recharge the R-wallet for paying the ticket fare through the app.

During PM Modi's maiden regime, the erstwhile rail minister launched the mobile application for Mumbai suburban trains and extended to Chennai and Kolkata suburban sections in subsequent years. Later the booking facility for reserved mail or express trains was also introduced in UTS across all zones. "Users can opt for any one language of their choice. Using UTS On Mobile app, users can choose between paperless or paper ticket modes and can book journey ticket booking, season ticket booking or renewal and platform ticket booking."

According to a railway official, "The current online ticket booking rate is around 80 per cent, which is higher than the pre-COVID time of 73 per cent." However, 20 per cent of commuters still rely on counter bookings. The ministry sources said, due to lack of occupancy and elimination of regular reserved and unreserved services, nearly 1000 booking counters have been closed down by the rail ministry since the COVID period.

Through the UTS mobile app, passengers in hurry or who makes a last-minute decision to travel can just reach the station, scan the QR code displayed at various places at the station and can book the ticket. This facility is presently available at 1600 stations across the zones.

The digital payment options- Wallet, Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI and E-Wallets are available in the UTC mobile application. Further, the government decided to provide customers who use Rail-Wallet Facility are given a 5 per cent bonus on recharge. For example, if a passenger recharges his Wallet for Rs. 1000/-, gets the recharge value of Rs. 1050/-. Recently, the rail board, the apex body of Indian Railways, was ordered to extend the existing scheme up to August 24, 2022.

The mobile ticket application is fully developed in-house by Indian Railways (CRIS) and is available across platforms – Android and iOS and can be downloaded free of cost from the respective stores.