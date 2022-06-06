Flood situation in Assam improves
Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved significantly on Sunday although over 40,700 people are still affected in two districts, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 40,700 people were suffering in Cachar and Morigaon districts.
Morigaon is the worst hit with over 30,400 people affected, followed by Cachar (10,300).
Till Saturday, over 68,500 people were suffering in four districts. A total of 38 people have died in the state this year due to floods and landslides.
At present, 137 villages have been inundated and 6,029.50 hectares of farmlands damaged, the bulletin said.
Authorities are running seven relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where 705 people, including 165 children, are taking shelter. The authorities have distributed 423.37 quintals of rice, dal, salt and other flood relief items.
Massive erosions have taken place in Dhubri, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Kokrajhar, Nagaon and Morigaon, ASDMA said.
