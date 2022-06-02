Flood situation improves in Assam, two more dead
Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Wednesday even though two more persons died and nearly 1.02 lakh people remain affected by the deluge across four districts, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died in Katigorh and Sonai of Cachar district due to the flood.
The death toll due to the flood and landslides this year has now gone up to 38 across Assam. The ASDMA said 1,01,926 people are still in distress due to the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.
Nagaon is the worst hit with over 47,200 people suffering, followed by Morigaon with more than 40,700 people and Cachar with nearly 14,000 people. Till Tuesday, almost 1.77 lakh people were affected by the deluge across the four districts in the state. At present, 171 villages are under water and 6,892.42 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
The authorities are running 12 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 2,560 people, including 578 children, are currently staying, it said. The administrations have distributed 243.87 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 50 quintals of cattle feed and other relief items.
Massive erosion has been witnessed in Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhubri, Hojai, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Cachar, Karimganj and Nagaon, the ASDMA said.
A total of 96,721 domestic animals and poultry have been affected by the deluge across nine districts, it added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED summons Cong chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul1 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
ATF price cut by 1.3%, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 1351 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
Kejriwal demands proper security for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley1 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
GST revenues up 44% in May1 Jun 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI Secretary Jay Shah amid...1 Jun 2022 7:27 PM GMT