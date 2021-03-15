Five of family burnt to death in Bihar

Kishanganj: Five members of a family, including four minors, were charred to death when a fire broke out in their house in Bihar's Kishanganj on Monday, officials said.

All the five were asleep when the fire erupted in their residence in Salam colony at around 3 am, sub-divisional magistrate Shahnawaz Ahmad Niyazi said.

"Noor Alam and his two daughters Tauhfa, Babli and sons Rahmat and Shahid were burnt to death when the fire broke out at their house. His wife with burn injuries has been admitted to a hospital," the SDM said.

On receiving information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused, he said.

Sub-divisional police officer Anwar Javed Ansari said an investigation has been initiated, and the reason behind the fire incident could not be ascertained.

Bodies were sent to the Sadar hospital for post mortem, he said.

"We are investigating the matter. The exact reason behind the incident could be known once the probe is completed," the SDPO said.



