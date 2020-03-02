Five killed as truck overturns on them on Mumbai-Pune E-way
Pune: Five people standing on a roadside were killed after a truck overturned on them on the Mumbai- Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district late Sunday night, police said.
The mishap took place near the Anda Point diversion under Khopoli police station limits.
According to the Khopoli police, six people from Talegaon Dabhade in neighbouring Pune district were returning on three motorcycles from Alibaug in Raigad.
Around 11 pm, all of them halted on the roadside near the Anda point diversion on the expressway, located around 85 km from here.
While one of them went to answer the nature's call in the nearby bushes, the five others were standing on the roadside. At that time, a truck carrying flour in gunny bags was taking a turn at the same diversion.
"While negotiating the turn, the truck driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, it overturned and all the five persons who were standing on the roadside got trapped under the truck and the gunny bags containing flour," a station duty officer at Khopoli police station said.
The five persons died on the spot while the sixth member of the group was unhurt, she said.
"After the mishap, the truck driver fled, leaving his vehicle on the spot," the official said.
A case has been registered against the truck driver and an investigation is underway, she added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai: Central Railway trains delayed due to rail fracture2 March 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Turkish drone attacks kill 19 Syrian govt soldiers2 March 2020 8:27 AM GMT
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February2 March 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Bengal not Delhi, won't tolerate 'goli maaro…' slogans:...2 March 2020 8:22 AM GMT
Over 92 pc attendance recorded in CBSE board exams in...2 March 2020 8:18 AM GMT