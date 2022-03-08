Five fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal, tally rises to 64,471

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,471 on Tuesday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.



The northeastern state had not reported any new case on Monday.

Two cases were reported in Tawang, and one each in West Kameng, Leparada and Changlang districts.

The state now has 56 active cases, while 64,119 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 14 on Monday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was recorded. The recovery rate marginally improved to 99.45 per cent from 99.44 on Monday.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 18, followed by Tawang (10) and West Kameng (five).

The state has thus far tested over 12.65 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 345 on Monday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 16.44 lakh people have been vaccinated to date.