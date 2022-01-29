Fire in pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train in Maha's Nandurbar

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the pantry car of the Gandhidham-Puri Express train on Saturday when it was near Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra, but no casualty was reported, a police official said.

The blaze erupted around 10.45 am when the train (12993) was going to Puri (Odisha), he said.

"Due to the fire, smoke engulfed the pantry car. Passengers on board panicked and a few of them even jumped out of the train when it was moving slowly. The train was soon brought to a halt," the official said.

The local police, fire brigade and disaster management teams were alerted and the firefighting operation was launched immediately. It is still on, he added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the police official said.

Nandurbar district, located in northwest corner of Maharashtra, is around 450 kms away from Mumbai.



