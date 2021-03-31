Fire at car service centre in Pune, 6 vehicles gutted

Pune: Six cars were destroyed after a fire broke out at a car service centre here in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, a fire brigade official said.

No person was injured in the blaze, he said.

The fire brigade got a call around 3.15 am about the blaze at the car service centre located in Baner area on the Mumbai-Pune highway, the official said.

"We immediately rushed to the spot. Three fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control in about an hour. At least six cars were gutted in the fire," the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.