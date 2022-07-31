Father-son duo sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for abduction, rape of minor girl in Kota
Kota (Rajasthan): A POCSO court here on Saturday sentenced a 24-year-old man and his father to 20 years' imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl over three years ago.
Judge Deepak Dubey held the man guilty of abduction and rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him, public prosecutor Lalit Sharma said.
The convict is the maternal cousin of the minor survivor, who was 13-and-a-half years old at the time of the crime.
The court held the father, aged 56, guilty of rendering protection and help to his son and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, Sharma added.
The judge also took serious note of the minor's medical examination by a male doctor, Mohammed Parvez Khan, and ordered the director of the state medical and health department to take action against him, the prosecutor said.
The convict had on January 13, 2019 kidnapped his minor cousin from her house in the Budhadeet police station area of Kota. He took the girl to his father's place in Chittor district where he kept her as his wife and raped her several times, while his father helped and protected him, Sharma added.
Following her abduction, the minor's father lodged a police report and a case under IPC section 363 was registered, he said.
The police rescued the minor after over a month, and on the basis of her statement, incorporated sections of rape under the IPC and the POCSO Act against the man and his father, the prosecutor added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Only 20 first time legislators attend training programme for new Rajya...31 July 2022 11:43 AM GMT
Mizoram teen Jeremy rewrites two Games record on way to maiden CWG...31 July 2022 11:33 AM GMT
Bengal BJP president Sukanta arrested on way to address protest rally31 July 2022 10:07 AM GMT
Money recovered by ED does not belong to me: Partha31 July 2022 10:06 AM GMT
Father-son duo sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for abduction, rape...31 July 2022 10:05 AM GMT