Fatehpur woman who alleged rape dies of burn in Kanpur hospital
Kanpur (UP): The 18-year-old woman from Fatehpur who was allegedly raped and set ablaze died on Thursday in a Kanpur hospital after battling for life for almost 120 hours, officials said.
"She had suffered from organ failure including lungs and kidneys following serious injuries and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and died," Head of the department (surgery) at the hospital, Sanjay Kala said.
The body has been sent to mortuary for autopsy.
The rape victim, who had over 90 per cent burns, had been put on ventilator support since Tuesday due to continued multi-organ dysfunction. She was having problems while breathing too, Kala said.
"She was almost unconscious since Wednesday evening and took her last breath at around 6:30 am, he added.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Two dead in Mangaluru, one in Lucknow as protests turn...19 Dec 2019 4:44 PM GMT
'Fight US economic terrorism'19 Dec 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Bolivia orders arrest of former president Morales19 Dec 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Chinese students protest as varsity charter cuts 'freedom...19 Dec 2019 4:42 PM GMT
Small blasts hit Rakhine town as Suu Kyi visits19 Dec 2019 4:41 PM GMT