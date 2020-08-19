Farmers, forest dwellers & dung sellers in Chhattisgarh to receive Rs 1737.50 cr on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of Ex-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Thursday (August 20), Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will transfer Rs 1737.50 crore into the bank accounts of farmers, tendupatta collectors and dung sellers. Chief Minister will do online transfer of Rs 1500 crores to the bank accounts of 19 lakh paddy, sugarcane and corn producing farmers as the second installment under 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana'.



Besides, Baghel will also transfer Rs 4 crore 50 lakh as the payment under Godhan Nyay Yojana to the bank accounts of dung sellers and Rs 232.82 crore as bonus to the accounts of tendupatta collectors for the collection done in year 2018. This programme to be organized at 12.30 at CM House will be attended by MP Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi via video conferencing. Cabinet Ministers will attend the programme at Chief Minister's residence office.

Under Chhattisgarh Government's Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, 19 lakh farmers of the state are being given a grant-in-aid of Rs 5750 crore. In the same sequence, an amount of Rs 1500 crore was provided as the first installment on May 21, i.e. the Martyrdom Day of Rajiv Gandhi, whereas the second installment under the scheme worth Rs 1500 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of farmers on August 20. Paddy, sugarcane and maize producing farmers of the state are being benefitted under this scheme.

Under Godhan Nyay Yojana, state government is procuring dung at the rate of two rupees per kg. More than 3 lakh quintals of dung worth Rs 6 crore 17 lakh has been procured under this scheme from July 20 to August 15. The first payment amounting to Rs one crore 65 lakhs under Godhan Nyaya Yojana was transferred to the dung sellers on August 5. Likewise, the amount of Rs 2.5 crore 50 lakh will be paid to the bank accounts of dung sellers against the dung procured from August 2 to August 15.

Out of 4377 Gouthans in the state, 3205 are functional, where cow dung is being procured. Nearly 1 lakh 1919 cattle rearers are registered across the state, out of which 63 thousand 942 are availing from the scheme. Dung procured under the scheme is being used to produce Vermi compost in the Gouthans, which is being sold through the cooperative society at the rate of Rs 8 per kg.

On the occasion, bonus worth Rs 232 crore 81 lakh will be distributed to 11 lakh 46 thousand 626 tendupatta collectors of 728 committees for the collection done in 114 development blocks of the state in season of year 2018. Chief Minister will transfer the bonus amount in the bank accounts of tendupatta collectors via RTGS.

It is noteworthy that in the year 2018 season of Tendupatta collection, a total of 14.85 lakh standard bags of Tendu Leaves were collected by 880 Primary Forest Committees of the state. In year 2018, tendupatta collection wage rate was Rs 2500 per standard sack and an amount of Rs 371.15 crore was distributed as wages to 11 lakh 98 thousand 673 tendupatta collectors. Out of these 880 committees, tendupatta collected by 854 committees have been issued through tender. Out of these, 728 committees were in a state of profit.

As State Government's policy has the provision of distributing 80 percent of the net profit from tendupatta business to the collectors as a bonus, an amount of Rs 232.81 crore will be distributed as bonus to 11 lakh 46 thousand 626 tendu leaf collectors of 728 societies in profit. These committees are located in 114 development blocks of the state.

For tendupatta collectors, whose bank accounts details have been received, this amount will be sent directly via RTGS through Axis Bank. In Chhattisgarh, the wage rate for Tendupatta collection has been increased from Rs 2500 to Rs 4000 per standard sack.