Farmer dies after self-immolation bid outside SSP office

Budaun (UP): A 52-year-old farmer died at a hospital, a day after he set himself ablaze outside the SSP office here alleging police inaction over his complaint against some people for destroying his crops.



During his self-immolation bid on Wednesday, Krishanpal had suffered serious burn injuries and was rushed to the Shri Ram Murti Smarak Medical College hospital in Bareilly.

He died as the hospital during treatment, they added. According to the farmer's son Amarjeet Singh, some people had set their field on fire about two weeks ago.

He had also said that his father had filed a complaint on April 25 at the Mandi Samiti police outpost under the Civil Lines police station.

He had claimed that an application was also given to the Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh, however, no action was taken.

"On the contrary, the police scolded my father and drove him away," Singh told reporters, alleging that policemen of the outpost were in a nexus with the accused.

The SSP on Wednesday suspended five police personnel, including Civil Lines Inspector Rajkumar Tiwari, Mandi Samiti outpost Incharge Rahul Pundir, the then incharge of the outpost Ashok Kumar, and two beat constables. The officer had also ordered an inquiry into the entire case.