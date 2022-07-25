Fake birth certificate case of son: SC dismisses plea of SP leader Azam Khan
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court refusing to quash the charge sheet in the fake birth certificate case of his son.
A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath said it does not find any reason to interfere with the order of the high court.
Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan were sent to jail in a criminal case registered against them, alleging that Abdullah Khan got two fake birth certificates issued through fraudulent means from two different places.
In an FIR lodged by BJP leader Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019, it was alleged that Azam Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake date of birth certificates, one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs, we will not be...25 July 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Four Cong MPs suspended from LS for rest of session for disrupting...25 July 2022 11:40 AM GMT
Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation until Nov25 July 2022 11:38 AM GMT
Markets break six-day rally dragged down by Reliance25 July 2022 10:40 AM GMT
Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe congratulates new Indian counterpart Murmu,...25 July 2022 10:35 AM GMT