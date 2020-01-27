Fadnavis warns of agitation if Marathwada projects are halted
Aurangabad: Widespread agitations will be held if the Uddhav Thackeray government tries to halt or slow down projects started by the earlier BJP-led dispensation to tackle drought in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.
He was speaking to reporters in Aurangabad during a one-day token hunger strike by party colleague and former minister Pankaja Munde against what the BJP has claimed is the neglect of the drought-prone region.
"Our government sought permission to construct new projects in Marathwada. We had sanctioned a water grid for the region and had even made of a draft of the plan. These projects should not be halted or slowed down (by the MVA government)," Fadnavis said.
"If this (water grid) project is brought to a halt, then widespread agitations under the leadership of Pankaja Munde will be held," he warned.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Don't mess with resurgent strong India: Rajnath to Pak27 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT
More states file FIR against anti-CAA activist Sharjeel27 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Resolution against CAA passed in Assembly27 Jan 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Mamata urges Cong, CPI(M) to put aside differences, fight...27 Jan 2020 6:05 PM GMT
CAA: Applicants will have to give proof of religious27 Jan 2020 6:03 PM GMT