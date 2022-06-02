Eyeing southern states, BJP to hold 2-day executive meet in Hyderabad from July 2

New Delhi: With an eye on expanding its footprint in the southern states, the BJP is set to hold its national executive meeting for two days starting from July 2 in Hyderabad in Telangana, a key state in the region where the party has made rapid gains in recent years.

This will be the first physical meeting of BJP's key decision-making body outside he national capital after a gap of five years. And it will be the third meeting in southern states after coming to power in 2014.

All top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers and chief ministers of the party-ruled states are expected to attend the meeting.

The party had held two national executive meetings in Bengaluru (Karnataka) in 2015 and Kozhikode (Kerala) in 2016.

BJP's national executive meeting is being held in Hyderabad at the time when the party is trying to make further inroads in the state, whereas the K Chandrashekar Rao-led ruling TRS is also working on to cobble an alliance to challenge the saffron party at the national level.

With an aim to reach out to the people in Telangana, the BJP's state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has already carried out statewide march 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' in two phases. It was attended by the party's senior leaders including Nadda and Shah.

BJP's national executive comprises leaders from across the country. In the meeting of its key body, the party passes resolution and decides its future course of action.