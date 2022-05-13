Eye on 2023 assembly polls, BJP rejigs Tripura unit
Agartala: The ruling BJP in Tripura announced a rejig in the ranks of the party and its frontal organisations with an eye on the 2023 assembly elections.
Senior tribal leader Bikash Debbarma was made the president of the party's ST Morcha. He replaced MP Rebati Tripura.
Rampada Jamatia was made the observer of the ST Morcha.
The party also appointed 12 district observers and co-observers.
It also appointed eight observers for the party's frontal organisations such as Janajati Morcha, Mohila Morcha, OBC Morcha, Yuva Morcha and Minority Morcha.
"This is routine exercise to distribute work among the party leaders. Obviously, it's being done keeping in mind the next year's assembly elections," BJP state president Manik Saha told PTI on Friday.
On being removed as the president of the ST Morcha, Tripura said she wanted to focus more on the party's organisation after being made the vice-president.
Saha said, "There is no question of removing any particular leader. The responsibilities keep changing for the betterment of the organisation." PTI PS
SOM
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Kerala to get monsoon rains by May 27: IMD13 May 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Sonia calls for urgent reforms at 'Chintan Shivir'; slams PM for...13 May 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Govt needs to take harsh steps as Kashmiri Pandits not safe even after ...13 May 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condoles death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed13 May 2022 1:30 PM GMT
MP: 11 schools in Bhopal receive bomb hoax emails13 May 2022 1:22 PM GMT