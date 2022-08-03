Extensive consultations undertaken with stakeholders: Centre
New Delhi: The government has carried out extensive consultations with various stakeholders for making comprehensive changes in the country's criminal laws including the IPC and the CrPC, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday.
The minister of state for home, in reply to a query in Lok Sabha, said the department related parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, in its 146th report, had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system of the country.
Earlier, the Committee in its 111th and 128th reports had also stressed the need to reform and rationalise the criminal laws by introducing comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piece meal amendments in respective Acts.
The minister said the government is committed to making comprehensive changes in the criminal laws of the country - Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, to provide affordable and speedy justice to all and to create a people-centric legal structure.
