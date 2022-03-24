Explosion on strategically important heritage bridge in Darjeeling, one held

Darjeeling: An explosion on the Sevoke Coronation bridge triggered panic in the early hours of Thursday. Police launched an investigation which revealed that the explosion was carried out by a film shooting party that too without any permission. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.



"A representative of Media Craft production has been arrested in connection with the incident. Others in charge of production of the film have been named in the FIR. No permission had been given for the shoot of the film. They had not intimated about the use of fire on the bridge" stated Amit P Javalgi, DIG, Darjeeling Range talking to Millennium Post.

On Thursday morning a video clip had gone viral on social network depicting an explosion on the bridge and locals shouting in panic. Eye witnesses claimed that they had seen a vehicle on fire accompanied by a big explosion on the bridge. With news of the explosion police and administrative top brass including the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong and DIG, Darjeeling Range rushed to the spot. Investigations revealed that the explosion was part of a Hindi Web Series shoot "Kaal."

Representatives of the film crew were called to the Kalimpong police station for shooting on the bridge and conducting an explosion without permission.

Shefali Banerjee, in-charge of the shooting unit, talking to media persons, claimed that shooting of the series has been on in the Hills since March 9 and that Thursday was the last day. An old damaged vehicle had been set on fire. She admitted that they had not got permission for the shoot hence had wrapped up the shoot by 6am.

The strategically important Coronation bridge connecting the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Dooars to Assam was built to commemorate the coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937 and was commissioned in 1941.

The bridge is fragile with damaged pillars and cracks appearing after the 2011 earthquake. Vehicles weighing more than 10 tons are not allowed on this bridge. "The heritage bridge has further been damaged in the explosion" added Chandan Roy, Secretary, Dooars Forum for Social Reforms.