Ex-IPS officer Krishna Prasad likely to join BJP
Hyderabad: Former IPS officer T Krishna Prasad is in talks with the BJP top brass and is likely to join the saffron party soon, sources said on Friday.
The 1987-batch IPS officer retired in DGP rank in 2020 is currently running an NGO, which aims to bring cheers to the marginal sections of the society.
If everything goes as per plan Prasad is likely to join the party in August.
The former police official told PTI that discussions are on and he wants to play an active role in decision making bodies at the national level.
Some discussions are going on. I want to play an active role in Delhi, not in electoral politics. Basically I would like to be engaged with policy making bodies, Krishna Prasad said.
He said he firmly believes that the nation would progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and it was proved with the country's performance being better during COVID-19 pandemic times than normal times.
The BJP successfully enticed several former bureaucrats into its fold during the last few years.
R Chandravadan, who had retired as excise commissioner, joined the party. Similarly Ratna Prabha, retired Karnataka's chief secretary and a Telugu native joined BJP and unsuccessfully contested Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao is already in the party.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party...29 July 2022 7:24 AM GMT
China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation29 July 2022 7:23 AM GMT
Gold Smuggling: Youth Cong workers wave black flags at Kerala CM29 July 2022 7:23 AM GMT
UP woman gang-raped, given 'triple talaq' over dowry29 July 2022 7:20 AM GMT
Women's soccer energizes England in a league of their own29 July 2022 7:20 AM GMT