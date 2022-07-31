Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Ex-Bihar MP gets 3 years in jail for controversial comments against Nitish
Nation

Ex-Bihar MP gets 3 years in jail for controversial comments against Nitish

BY PTI31 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Jehanabad: A special court in Bihar's Jehanabad district sentenced former MP Arun Kumar to three years in prison for his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in June 2015.

Pronouncing the sentence on Saturday, special MP-MLA court judge Rakesh Kumar Rajak also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Kumar, the former RLSP MP of Jahanabad.

He was, however, released on bail for appealing the verdict in a higher court.

In the same case, the court absolved Pappu Yadav, the former Lok Sabha MP of Madhepura, in the absence of concrete evidence against him.

Alleging that Bhumihars were being targetted in Barh and Mokama areas, Kumar had said, "We are not wearing bangles and will break the chest of the chief minister for hurting our respect."

The case was filed by JD(U) leader Chandrika Prasad Yadav.


PTI

PTI


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
Five-member gang arrested for possession of contraband in Kerala

Five-member gang arrested for possession of contraband in Kerala

Amit Shah to visit Patna, address meeting of BJP cells on Sunday

Amit Shah to visit Patna, address meeting of BJP cells on Sunday

Indian aviation sector

Indian aviation sector 'absolutely safe'; foreign carriers that came to India reported 15 tech snags in last 16 days: DGCA chief

Metro car shed in Aarey threatens not just leopards, but wide range of animals, warn activists

Metro car shed in Aarey threatens not just leopards, but wide range of animals, warn activists

Man mistakenly arrested in Karnataka compensated with Rs 5 lakh

Man mistakenly arrested in Karnataka compensated with Rs 5 lakh

MP man complains of getting threat messages from Pakistan allegedly for backing Nupur Sharma

MP man complains of getting threat messages from Pakistan allegedly for backing Nupur Sharma

During pandemic, India proved its mettle to world: Mandaviya

During pandemic, India proved its mettle to world: Mandaviya

19 yrs after FIR, Delhi court convicts man for murder

19 yrs after FIR, Delhi court convicts man for murder

Maha Guv Koshyari

Maha Guv Koshyari's comments on Mumbai cause massive row

Ideological differences between BJP and JDU getting wider in Bihar

Ideological differences between BJP and JDU getting wider in Bihar

Cant enforce places of worship Act within same religion: SC

Can't enforce places of worship Act within same religion: SC

Zero-tolerance policy towards drugs showing results: Shah

Zero-tolerance policy towards drugs showing results: Shah

Power projects worth Rs 2,723.20 cr inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh

Power projects worth Rs 2,723.20 cr inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh

Share it
X
X