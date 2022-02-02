EPFO officials for sharing data of subscribers with pvt PF consultants

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has claimed ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was the "mastermind" of the last year's bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai and subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.



Deshmukh's claim is part of the ED's supplementary charge-sheet in a money laundering case in which the senior NCP leader and his two sons have been named

as accused. The supplementary charge-sheet was filed in a Mumbai court in December last year.

The NCP leader, in the statement to the ED, denied knowing former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who is an accused in the bomb scare-Hiran murder case.

Responding to a question, the former state minister said days after the twin incidents in February-March last year, Singh was called for a briefing at Vidhan Bhawan (state secretariat) in south Mumbai, according to

the charge-sheet.

"I state that on March 5, 2021, when the assembly session was going on, Singh was called for a briefing on this matter in Vidhan Bhawan where I, as state home minister and senior officers of home department, were present. During the briefing, Singh was found giving misleading replies with regard to the two incidents - Antilia Gelatine Case and Hiran murder," the document quoted Deshmukh as saying.

Referring to another meeting at 'Varsha' bungalow, where chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present, Deshmukh said, "It was again found that Singh was giving misleading replies and trying to hide the truth." "Thereafter, on March 17, 2021, CM and me as state home minister took a decision to remove Singh from the post of Mumbai police commissioner with immediate effect as I found him mastermind in the aforesaid matters as he was hiding the truth," Deshmukh claimed in his statement to the ED.