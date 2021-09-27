Ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's circle of safety: PM

New Delhi: Ahead of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to keep following Covid protocol and ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's "circle of safety".



In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, the prime minister also said that common people are getting connected to digital transactions through fin-tech Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and its prevalence is increasing.

Noting that the festival season is approaching, Modi said when the whole country will celebrate 'MaryadaPurshottam' Shri Ram's victory over untruth, people should also remember the fight against Covid.

"Team India is making new records everyday in this fight. With regards to vaccination, the country has made many such records which are being talked about the world over," the prime minister said in the radio broadcast that was recorded before he left for the United States for an official visit.

Asserting that every Indian has an important role in the fight against the pandmeic, Modi said not only one should get the vaccine administered when his or her turn comes, but they should also ensure that no one is left out of this "circle of safety".

"Those around you who have not gotten vaccinated also have to be taken to the vaccine centre. Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed," he said, urging the people to continue taking precautions.

"I hope that once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight...Wishing you all, every person in the country, the best for the forthcoming festivals," Modi said.

The prime minister's word of caution comes as the festival season is round the corner with Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali celebrations approaching.

In his remarks, Modi also stressed on the resolve for "economic cleanliness", asserting that the way building of toilets enhanced the dignity of poor, similarly economic cleanliness ensures their rights.

He highlighted how through the 'Jan Dhan' accounts, the rightful money of the poor was getting credited directly into their accounts and because of this, obstacles like corruption have been reduced very significantly.

"It is true that technology can help a lot in economic cleanliness. It is a matter of delight for us that even in villages, the common person is getting connected in the direction of digital transactions through fin-tech UPI and its prevalence is increasing," Modi said.

During August, 355 crore UPI transactions took place which also means that UPI was used for digital transactions more than 350 crore times, Modi said.

Today, on an average, digital payments of more than Rs six lakh crore are happening through UPI, he said, adding that through this the economy of the country is acquiring "cleanliness and transparency".