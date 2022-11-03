Enrolment rises in primary-higher secondary school edu levels: Report

New Delhi: The gross enrolment ratio across primary, upper primary and higher secondary school education levels in the country saw an increase in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21 despite a drop in admissions in pre-primary sections due to COVID-19, according to a new government report.



The ratio compares the enrolment at a specific level of education to the population of the age-group that is most age-appropriate for that level.

The Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report on school education in India for 2021-22 stated that the total students enrolled in schools from primary to higher secondary was 25.57 crore as compared to 25.38 crore in 2020-21.

The enrolment of students in pre-primary to higher secondary increased by 7.85 lakh in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21, it stated, adding that enrolment, however, in pre-primary sections of schools dropped by 11.5 lakh.

Though the impact of the pandemic is at all levels, "this is particularly noticed in the enrolment of young and vulnerable kids like pre-primary classes may be attributed to postponement of admissions due to COVID-19", the report stated.

"Total number of scheduled castes enrolment increased to 4.82 crore in 2021-22 as compared to 4.78 crore in 2020-21. Similarly, total scheduled tribes enrolment increased to 2.51 crore in 2021-22 from 2.49 crore in 2020-21. Total (enrolment of) other backward students also increased to 11.48 crore in 2021-22 from 11.35 crore in 2020-21," the Union education ministry's report released on Thursday stated.

"Notably, GER (gross enrolment ratio) in higher secondary has made significant improvement from 53.8 per cent in 2020-21 to 57.6 per cent in 2021-22," it stated.

Enrolment of children with special needs in 2021-22 was 22.67 lakh as compared to 21.91 lakh in 2020-21, an improvement of 3.45 per cent.

The report also stated that 95.07 lakh teachers were engaged in school education in 2021-22, out of which over 51 per cent were women.

"In 2021-22, the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) was 26 for primary, 19 for upper primary, 18 for secondary and 27 for higher secondary, showing an improvement since 2018-19. The PTR for primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary was 28, 19, 21 and 30, respectively, during 2018-19," the report stated.