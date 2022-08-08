'Enact comprehensive law on guardianship applicable to all'
New Delhi: A parliamentary panel is learned to have recommended omitting the reference to "illegitimate child" from the adoption law, saying that no child is illegitimate whether born within or out of wedlock.
The panel has also underlined the need to enact a single comprehensive law covering guardianship aspects of various categories of persons and applicable to all, irrespective of religion, sources said.
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice chaired by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi made this recommendation while reviewing the "Guardians and Wards Act".
The panel is likely to table its report on 'Review of Guardianship and Adoption Laws, in the ongoing Monsoon session.
The committee in the report is understood to have suggested that it strongly feels that the word 'illegitimate' should be omitted as no child is illegitimate and the law should be the same for all children whether born within or out of wedlock.
The committee feels that there is a need to amend the Guardians and Wards Act to give primacy to the 'welfare principle" over parental authority.
The committee is also of the view that there is a need to define what constitutes the welfare of the child in broader terms in both the Acts, the sources said.
The amended Act should also facilitate guardianship of elderly persons as there may be circumstances where a senior citizen may reach a stage where the health concerns become overwhelming and they may need a guardian to take care of their health and well-being, the panel has suggested.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Boxers Nikhat, Amit, Nitu grab their maiden CWG gold medals7 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Talking Shop: Lost Kohinoors7 Aug 2022 8:17 PM GMT
Centre shouldn't force policies on states: Mamata at NITI Aayog meet7 Aug 2022 8:16 PM GMT
NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus on 3Ts, modernising farm...7 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
CUET cancelled at some centres after reports of sabotage, says UGC...7 Aug 2022 8:11 PM GMT