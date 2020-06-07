Eight-year-old boy sodomised in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.
The boy, who was found unconscious, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital here, SHO HN Singh said.
According to a complaint lodged by the boy's family on Saturday, the minor had taken his goats for grazing in a forest when the accused, identified as Nitu Singh, took him away and allegedly sodomised him.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the 23-year-old accused and a search was underway to nab him, the SHO said.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to...7 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Delhi govt and private hospitals to be reserved only for...7 Jun 2020 7:45 AM GMT
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Capture your world in brand new7 Jun 2020 6:39 AM GMT
Fortunate to play against each other: Williamson on Kohli7 Jun 2020 6:36 AM GMT
Brazil govt yanks virus death toll as data befuddles experts7 Jun 2020 6:35 AM GMT