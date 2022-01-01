Eight new cases take COVID tally of Andamans to 7,728

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported eight new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 7,728, a health department official said on Saturday.



Of the fresh patients, five have travel history and three were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Three more persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,585, the official said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

The Union Territory now has 14 active cases.

Two patients have been found infected with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus and admitted to a state-run hospital, the official said.

Altogether, 5,92,875 people have been inoculated with 2,99,568 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.16 per cent, the official added.