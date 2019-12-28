Editors Guild slams BJP's IT cell head for 'offensive' online poll on journalist
New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India slammed BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday for running an "offensive" online poll on journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, calling for its withdrawal and urging the ruling party to strongly caution its functionary over the matter.
Malviya conducted a poll on his Twitter handle on Friday, asking whether "Rajdeep Sardesai should handle PR for ISIS." He gave four options for Twitter users to vote -- "agree", "strongly agree", "disagree" and "he is irrelevant".
In a statement, the Editors Guild said it had noted with deep dismay the "deplorable act" of Malviya, the head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) information technology cell, of conducting an offensive, McCarthyist social media "poll" on Sardesai.
"The poll on Twitter was not only tasteless, it also questioned the integrity and patriotism of Mr Sardesai, who is a journalist of standing and a former President of the Editors Guild of India," it said.
The Twitter poll by the national head of the BJP's IT cell also raised questions on the party's commitment to healthy debates and dissent, without allowing disagreement to degenerate into abuse, it added.
The guild urged Malviya to immediately withdraw the so-called Twitter poll and the BJP to caution him strongly.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also hit out at the "poll", saying this kind of an exercise was a disgrace, coming from a spokesperson of a "supposedly" national party.
(Image from thehindu.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi: Red warning issued, mercury plunges to 2.40 C28 Dec 2019 5:52 PM GMT
Loan frauds surge to 90% in FY1928 Dec 2019 5:51 PM GMT
Police manhandled, shoved me: Priyanka28 Dec 2019 5:50 PM GMT
Massive car bomb kills at least 76 in Mogadishu28 Dec 2019 5:50 PM GMT
Prudent bankers need not fear CBI, CAG and CVC: FM28 Dec 2019 5:49 PM GMT