ED summons Sanjay Raut again
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has once again summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for questioning on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving his wife and alleged associates, officials said Tuesday.
The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.
Raut has been asked to depose at the agency's regional office in Mumbai.
He has been questioned once in this case on July 1 and spent about 10 hours with the investigating officer during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
"I gave full cooperation and answered all their questions. I will appear again if they call me," Raut said.
He said he was "fearless and undaunted" as he has "not done anything wrong in life."
