ED Director Sanjay K Mishra gets one-year extension

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday extended by one year the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, according to an official order.

The order issued by the Personnel Ministry said the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been given the extension till November 18, 2023. Mishra, 62, was appointed director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of two years by an order on November 19, 2018.

Later, by an order of November 13, 2020, the appointment letter was modified retrospectively by the Central government and his term of two years was replaced by three years.

The government last year brought an ordinance allowing that the tenure of the directors of the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years. Mishra was subsequently given a one-year extension then, his second.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRS (IT:84006) as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate for a period of one year beyond 18.11.2022, ie upto 18.11.2023 or untill further orders, whichever is earlier," the Thursday order said.

The ED functions under the Union Finance Ministry and it enforces the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act that was brought by the Modi government in 2018, and the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.