ECR organises model Parl Committee meeting

hajipur: The meeting of the Model Parliamentary Committee of Dhanbad Division was organised in the meeting hall of Divisional



Railway Manager's Office, Dhanbad on Friday.

Members of Parliament from Dhanbad Mandal jurisdiction participated in this meeting. The meeting was presided over by MP from Dhanbad Pashupati Nath Singh. All the MPs put forward their own suggestions for issues related to public interest and for the all-round development of the railways.

On this occasion, General Manager of East Central Railway, Anupam Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager of Dhanbad Division Ashish Bansal, along with officers of headquarters and division were present.

In the meeting, MP of Palamu Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP of Chatra Sunil Kumar Singh, MP of Giridih Chandra Prakash Chowdhary and Rajya Sabha MPs Ajay Pratap Singh, Ram Shakal and Aditya Prasad were present.