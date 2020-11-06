During campaign in third & final phase, Nitish says 'my last election'

New Delhi: As the campaigning for the last and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar played the 'sympathy card' by declaring that this election would be his last. The last phase of polling for the remaining 78 seats, mostly in Seemanchal region of the state, is scheduled on November 7.



However, soon after Nitish Kumar's 'retirement' declaration, the Janata Dal-United leaders clarified that his statement has been misinterpreted. "The Chief Minister was talking about his last meeting of this election and not about his 'last election'," a senior party leader said after realising that Kumar's 'retirement card' may go wrong in the crucial last phase of the polling.

In contrary to JD(U) leader's damage control remarks, while campaigning for a candidate of his party in Purnia, the 69-year-old Chief Minister was very clear about his future plans when he said: "Today is the last day of campaigning and day after tomorrow is the election. This is my last election…aant bhala to sab bhala (All's well that ends well)."

Taking a dig at Kumar, LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted: "Saheb has said that this is his last election. This time, he has not given an account of his last five years of governance and has already told that he will not come to give account next time. Do not vote for those who will not come to seek your blessings again tomorrow. In the next elections, neither saheb will remain nor JD(U). Then who will give the account?"

Taking a swipe at Kumar's statement, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "Now Bihar would move forward since 'tired and retired' Nitish Kumar-led government had accepted retirement."

Slamming Kumar for playing a sympathy card, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said: "Nitish Kumar was using the emotional card as a last resort. He is in the habit of making such 'emotional' statements and then backtracking. People should not take such statements of Nitish Kumar seriously."

Nitish had started his political journey in 1977 and was first elected in 1985 from Harnaut Assembly seat after losing two elections in 1977 and 1980.