Dubai finalises MoU with Haryana govt

Chandigarh: The 'mission Dubai tour'' of the Haryana Chief Minister has yielded positive results in just a short time as the Government of Dubai, the governing authority of the Emirate of Dubai has finalised a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Government for cooperation in various economic activities like investment promotion and land development including real estate development, industrial parks, IT parks, multi-purpose towers, mix use townships, innovation centres and projects related to logistics in Haryana.



"The Dubai tour was a 'mission tour' and I am happy that the Government of Dubai, the governing authority of the Emirate of Dubai has finalized the MoU with us. Finalising of this MoU will certainly boost investment in Haryana and strengthen the bonds of economic and cultural ties between Dubai and Haryana," said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Government of Dubai shall identify a suitable entity to assist with identifying the potential areas of collaboration, and assessing the viability of projects including conducting legal and financial due diligence, feasibility studies, negotiation and finalization of definitive agreements and support the State Government in identifying potential investors based in UAE having an interest in investing in India and reaching out to them.

The State Government, on its part, will endeavour to provide financial incentives and other benefits in respect of any and all investments of the Government of Dubai as per the extant policies of the Government.

Notably, a delegation led by the Chief Minister had visited the UAE on October 3 and 4 to promote Haryana as a leading investment destination and for marketing key marque projects of the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister DS Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Chairman HSIIDC V Umashankar, MD HSIIDC Vikas Gupta had accompanied the Chief Minister.

Haryana with its unique strategic locational advantage, robust industrial infrastructure of 34 Industrial Model Townships and Industrial Estates spread over 28,540 acres, strong connectivity, robust policy frameworks and a large pool of skilled manpower has emerged as one of India's most industrialised states and a leader in the automobile, IT/ITeS, electronics, food processing, logistics and textile sectors. With different initiatives such as sector-focused investor-friendly policies, GIS land bank, investor facilitation cell, single roof clearance mechanism, time-bound delivery of services, grievance redressal system etc, the state has created a seamless business environment and emerged as a leading destination of choice for investors.

Key marquee infrastructure projects being undertaken in the state include the Global City, a mixed land use township being developed over approx. 1,080 acres in Gurugram with the aim of redefining the concept of urban development and what cities of the future shall look like through its sustainability-focused future-oriented infrastructure planning and design, the Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub being developed over 886 acres at Nangal Chaudhary to provide efficient, end-to-end logistics services to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.