Drugs, arms smuggling from Sri Lanka: NIA carries out raids at 22 places in Tamil Nadu
New Delhi: Searches were carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at 22 locations of Tamil Nadu in connection with the Sri Lankan narco mafia operating in collusion with a Pakistan-based drug and gun runner for the revival of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), officials said.
The NIA had registered a case on July 8 on the basis of the intelligence gathered by it.
The searches were conducted on Wednesday at the premises of the accused in Tiruppur, Chengalpattu and Thiruchirappally districts of Tamil Nadu, they added.
It is alleged that drugs and arms traffickers have been operating in India and Sri Lanka in collusion with Pakistan-based drug and gun runner Haji Salim and working for the revival of the LTTE, the NIA said in a statement.
"The searches have led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents," the agency said.
