'Do everything to not increase stateless people': Luxembourg FM to Jaishankar

New Delhi: Amidst concerns over India's new citizenship act and the NRC, Luxembourg, a European Union member, on Tuesday said it doesn't want to "interfere in the domestic policy" of this country but has asked New Delhi to "do everything" to not increase stateless people.

This was conveyed by visiting Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn during talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

"What I said to the minister (Jaishankar) this morning is 'do everything you can do to not increase stateless people'. That is something that we have to fight against. Rest

concerns India," Asselborn said during an interactive session at the India International Centre after his meeting with Jaishankar.

With six resolutions being moved in the European Parliament against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Asselborn said Jaishankar could explain his point of view when he visits Europe in February and March.

Replying to a question about the resolutions, Asselborn defended the move, saying the EP also criticises its members often, and takes up "aggressive" positions against them.

"The problem is if you have an addition of migration and religion, it is very difficult to find a solution, the minister said in reference to the Indian context.

"I don't want to interfere, but if we have the possibility as foreign ministers to have this discussion with him (Jaishankar), if he is also going to the European Parliament...I saw this morning that there is a will not to increase the number of stateless persons," the Luxembourg Foreign Minister added.

"He (Jaishankar) explained me his position this morning and I think that if we are able to have a discussion for instance on what is happening with this bill in Assam. We have similar problems in the European Union...," Asselborn said.

In a release, External Affairs Ministry said Asselborn met Jaishankar during which they reviewed the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen the ties, including in the areas of trade and economic cooperation, space, political and strategic relations and cooperation in mulilateral forums and in the European Union.

The Ministers agreed to the further intensification of high-level political contacts, the release added.

One of the longest serving foreign ministers in Europe, Asselborn has had close associations with the Indian leadership and has visited India four times.