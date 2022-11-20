DMRC achieves breakthrough, completes tunneling work between Krishna Park Extn and Keshopur

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday said it has achieved a major milestone with the completion of tunnelling work between Krishna Park Extension and Keshopur on its Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor here.



As part of phase 4 construction, a 73-metre-long Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) broke through at Krishna Park Extension after boring a 1.4-kilometre long tunnel in the presence of the secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Manoj Joshi, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and other senior officials.

Two parallel circular tunnels for up and down movement have been constructed on this stretch, which is part of a 2.2-kilometre-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur.

The work on the other parallel tunnel on this section was completed in December last year, the DMRC said in a statement.

The completion of this stretch is a significant achievement for DMRC since this work faced repeated constraints due to the Covid pandemic.

"The workforce was retained following all the guidelines, and the work schedule was planned accordingly. On this underground stretch, apart from the twin tunnels, the ramp and the entry/ exit have been completed while about 70 per cent of the Krishna Park Extension station has also been completed.