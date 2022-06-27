Dinkar Gupta, new NIA chief, calls for 'expeditious investigation' of terror offences

new delhi: Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Monday took over as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an anti-terror probe agency formed after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, and called for "expeditious investigation" and prosecution of offences of terror that affect security of the country.



The appointment of Dinkar, a 1987-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre, comes at a time when Pakistan's snooping agency ISI is seen making attempts of revamping terrorism in the state which has witnessed nearly 50 incidents of IED recoveries, Pro-Khalistan posters, nabbing terrorists from banned organizations like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), besides threats to political leadership in the state as well as neighbouring Haryana.

Gupta has served as Director General of Punjab Police for more than two years, besides heading a unit where he directly supervised Punjab State Intelligence Wing, State Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Organized Crime Control Unit.

Immediately after taking over as the NIA chief, Gupta was briefed about all the important cases being handled by the agency. He held a review meeting as well, officials said.

"I shall do my best to fulfil the mandate given to the NIA for expeditious investgation and prosecution of offences relating to terrorism, a menace which affects the security and integrity of the country," Dinkar said immediately after taking over as the NIA chief.

Relieving CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh of the additional charge, Gupta has taken over as a full-time chief of the agency after more than a year. Singh had been holding the post as an additional charge since May last year after the retirement of Y C Modi.