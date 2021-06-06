Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to breathlessness

Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday morning after experiencing breathlessness, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said.

Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital around 8.30 AM.

"He was unwell today morning and had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations," Banu told PTI.

The actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar, who made his debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.



